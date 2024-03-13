Liverpool poised to make astonishing summer move for Bayern Munich superstar; Man City, Chelsea also keen

Liverpool and Man City are both huge fans of Jamal Musiala

Liverpool are reportedly among three Premier League sides interested in signing Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala.

Manchester City and his former club Chelsea are also keen on the supremely talented 21-year-old, who could be available in the upcoming transfer window.

Musiala is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

He has made 155 appearances to date for Bayern, who consider him to be one of their most-prized assets. His reported £87m price tag reflects that, too.

The youngster has been in fine form this season, netting 10 goals and contributing six assists in all competitions so far.

Despite Musiala’s importance to the German giants, there are rumours that he is keen to pursue a new challenge elsewhere.

Bayern have been trying to extend his contract – which is set to expire in 2026 – but that has proved much more difficult than expected amid their poor form in the Bundesliga.

The uncertainty surrounding Musiala’s future has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea queue up to sign Jamal Musiala

According to German outlet Sport Bild, Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ Musiala’s situation ahead of a potential offer in the summer.

The recent contract renewal of Mathys Tel at Bayern ‘shows the Bundesliga giants are thinking about the future,’ and their next step would be to get Musiala to do the same.

However, if they fail to reach an agreement, the Premier League trio ‘want to take a closer look’ at a potential transfer.

As things stand, contract talks between Bayern and Musiala’s representatives are penned in for the end of the season, but the feeling is that he would be interested in a return to England – where he started out as a youth player with Chelsea.

Sport Bild claim that Bayern will have to increase his salary to tie him down to a new deal.

Musiala is currently on around €5m per year, with that increasing by €500k every year he makes 35 appearances in a season, taking him to a maximum salary of around €8m with other add-ons.

By comparison, those at the top of the ladder at Bayern are on somewhere between €20-24m per year, which explains why Musiala is frustrated.

The likes of Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea wouldn’t have a problem meeting Musiala’s wage demands, so it will be interesting to see if they make a bid for the Bayern star in the coming months.

