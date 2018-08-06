Liverpool could make a late transfer bid to sign Nabil Fekir once again after Lyon dropped a strong hint over the player’s future.

The Reds had been set to unveil Fekir as a summer signing ahead of the World Cup but the £53million deal collapsed at the last minute in strange circumstances with a row emerging over his fee and a long-standing knee injury.

Nonetheless, links to Fekir and Liverpool have never gone away and the player gave this telling hint about a switch to Anfield when questioned by a supporter.

And according to French newspaper L’Equipe, Lyon have made it quite clear to Liverpool – and other interested clubs – they will still allow Fekir to depart if they receive an appropriate offer this summer.

While it’s believed Liverpool tried unsuccessfully to get the deal restructured amid concerns over his knee, it’s claimed they could now bow to Lyon’s demands over fee, if Jurgen Klopp decides Fekir is the missing piece in his transfer jigsaw.

With the club now seriously considered as transfer contenders, the addition of Fekir could make all the difference as they bid to lift a first league title in 28 years – something their supporters crave more than anything else.

Fekir has since been linked with a move to Chelsea, though it’s believed Liverpool are the club the player has set his heart on joining.

The player had already agreed terms on a five-year deal worth £120,000 a week, meaning if Liverpool were to resurrect their interest, it would be a case of simply settling on a fee – and the structure of payments – with Lyon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

