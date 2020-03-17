Liverpool have sought the advice of one of their former players after stepping up their plans to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The 23-year-old keeper has been the subject of interest from the Reds for some time and they reportedly saw an €15m offer rejected last summer.

And following that rejection, Liverpool turned to free agent Adrian, with the Spaniard being called upon more times than expected following a succession of untimely injuries sustained by first-choice Alisson.

But after claims that Adrian cost Liverpool their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, following last week’s defeat to Atletico Madrid, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is seemingly hell-bent on bringing Cakir to the club at the second attempt and to provide the club with serious back-up to Alisson.

Liverpool had planned to send a scout to watch the keeper in action action for his Trabzonspor side against Basaksehir this week, though have had to shelve their plans following the cancellation of all football around the world.

And in light of this, Liverpool have, according to Turkish outlet Takvim, as covered by Sport Witness, instead contacted their former player Martin Skrtel to ask for his thoughts on the 23-year-old.

Skrtel, who played for the Reds for eight years between 2008 and 2016 before leaving for Fenerbahce, reportedly told Klopp and Liverpool’s scouts plenty of positive things about Cakir, giving the Reds further reason to push ahead with plans to bring him to the club this summer.

Skrtel, currently of Istanbul Basaksehir, has played against Cakir on a number of occasions and keeps a close eye on the game in Turkey.

Furthermore, Takvim claim Trabzonspor are expecting to sell the player for more than what they got for Yusuf Yazici, who they sold to Lille for €17m last summer, and with a fee of €20m likely.

Cakir is contracted to the Super Lig side until June 2023 and was also the subject of a failed approach from Sheffield United during the January window.

The two-times capped Turkey international is also wanted by Chelsea, but it seems Frank Lampard’s side will now look to agree a deal for a big-name Serie A star, having learnt of the costs involved to sign him.

In other Liverpool news, the Reds are said to have made the signing of three Bundesliga stars their transfer priority this summer in a touted £140m triple raid.