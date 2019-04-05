Liverpool powerless to stop Van Dijk joining two clubs says Prem winner

Three-time Premier League winning defender Robert Huth has warned Liverpool that LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will be keeping an eye on Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman has been a revelation since making a £75million move to Anfield from Southampton, helping to completely transform the heart of Jurgen Klopp‘s defence.

Liverpool conceded the joint-most goals of any top five team last season, tying with Chelsea on 38, but this term they have conceded a league-low 19 goals.

Huth, who won the Premier League twice with Chelsea and once with Leicester City, believes Liverpool should be braced for interest from abroad.

“I’d be surprised if these guys [Real Madrid and Barcelona] aren’t looking at him,” Huth told Starsport.

“There aren’t too many players [like him]. Imagine him and Varane at Madrid. I know they’ve still got Ramos – and he’s obviously at the top of his game – but he’s considerably older than Van Dijk.

“Varane is a similar sort of age. Imagine them for five years at Madrid. Jesus, I’d definitely watch that!

“Liverpool are a great club, but there is a couple of clubs bigger in terms of world stature. Real are consistently competing for the Champions League and league titles.

“But like I say he’s learning the game at Liverpool and he’s not doing too badly! He got to the Champions League final last year and the grass is not always greener.”

