Liverpool prepare bid for Cologne left-back – report

Liverpool will table a bid for Germany international defender Jonas Hector in the next 24 hours, according to a report.

Journalist Emanuele Giulianelli claims Liverpool have made an enquiry to Cologne for the player, who featured for Germany at Euro 2016.

The Bundesliga club are believed to want £22.5million for the 26-year-old left-back and are prepared to sell Hector if their asking price is met.

Giulianelli claims the player is “very keen on the opportunity to join the Reds” and Liverpool will firm up their interest with a bid over the weekend.

Liverpool are looking to add another left-back to their squad after allowing Brad Smith to leave for Bournemouth and failing to sign Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell.

It leaves just Alberto Moreno as the only senior, specialised left-back in Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the German is desperate to give the Spaniard, who has been heavily criticised, some competition.

Liverpool have been linked with the player since the January transfer window and in April Hector’s agent Rainer Derber said they were talking to interested parties.

He told Kicker: “We’ve discussed our course of action with the Cologne hierarchy before the winter break.

“Cologne already reacted to Jonas’ potential transfer with the signing of Filip Mladenovic.

“Upon consultation with Cologne we are allowed to talk to interested clubs, but this won’t happen before the end of the Bundesliga season.

“Jonas knows what it is like to sign a contract. Not only he would have to profit from a transfer but also Cologne.”

The 6ft 1in Hector has been capped 20 times by Germany and has been a regular for Cologne since he made a free-transfer move in 2010.