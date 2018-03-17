Liverpool set to launch impossible-to-resist bid for Roma keeper

Liverpool are ready to test Roma’s resolve to keep Alisson Becker by launching a massive €80million (£70.5m) offer to the Serie A giants – an offer they hope will be too good for the Italians to resist.

The news comes comes amid claims Real Madrid are also plotting a move for the Brazilian after they reportedly made the Roma star their No 1 goalkeeper target ahead of David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois.

Alisson has emerged as Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 target this summer, after the German decided he needed a long-term replacement for both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius.

While Karius has now established himself as the club’s No 1, Klopp is aware he will have to shell out to shine a world-class goalkeeper if the Reds are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

And while the Reds boss was already prepared to have to spend a world-record fee to land the keeper this summer, it’s likely his fee is set to climb further due to Real’s interest in the star.

As a result, Spanish outlet Don Balon claims the Liverpool boss has urged club chiefs to launch a move for Alisson now, with the giant €80million offer set to be submitted.

Klopp will hope the bid will be too bid for Roma to turn down and doubles the €40million offer Napoli saw rejected for the keeper earlier this week.

Klopp said recently that Liverpool would not be afraid to spend big money this summer to sign the right players, and it seems Alisson will fall into the category.

The Reds boss said: “When the player is the right player it is not important how expensive he was. He needs to fit in the team, that’s why we paid the price for Virgil [Van Dijk].

“This club will do what we have to do, the owners are ready for that.”

