Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool prepare opening offer for €40m forward and become standout suitors; Arsenal set price limit for midfield raid

Liverpool have been tipped to put some money on the table for an available Bundesliga attacker, while Chelsea and Arsenal continue their battle for a Premier League midfielder – all detailed in Tuesday’s European papers.

LIVERPOOL TO MAKE MALEN OFFER

Borussia Dortmund are aiming to raise funds from the sale of Donyell Malen this summer and the buying club could be Liverpool, according to reports.

TEAMtalk revealed in December that Premier League clubs were ready to do battle for the signature of Malen, who is also of interest to Real Madrid.

The Spanish media has now picked up the story and confirmed that Dortmund are open to cashing in on Malen in the summer.

Malen will apparently be available for a fee in the region of €40m (£34m), but that doesn’t seem to be deterring Liverpool.

Indeed, it is claimed they are preparing an opening offer for the Dutch attacker, who has scored 10 goals from 28 games this season.

Malen can play on either wing, which makes him an appealing target. Liverpool still have Mohamed Salah as their main man on the right and rotate between the likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz on the left.

They are hoping Salah renews his contract beyond 2025, but seem to be keeping their options open in terms of attacking targets.

Malen, 25, could become one to consider. In fact, the Spanish reports indicate Liverpool are ‘standing out above the rest’ in the race for the former PSV forward.

They could offer him a second chance in English football after Arsenal previously had him in their academy without ever promoting him for a first-team debut.

CHELSEA IN TALKS FOR TARGET ARSENAL WON’T OVERPAY FOR

Chelsea have opened negotiations with Everton for midfielder Amadou Onana, who will leave the Toffees for €60m (£51.1m) or more – while Arsenal would only want to pay up to €50m (£42.5m) for him. (Voetbalkrant)

Tottenham have been observing Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Nicolo Zaniolo will be available in the summer, when Aston Villa have no plans to make his loan permanent and Galatasaray will try to sell him elsewhere. (Aksam)

Barcelona will speak to Manchester City about a permanent Joao Cancelo deal for €20m (£17m), while they want to renew Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid. (Gerard Romero)

Brighton are hoping to fend off rival interest to sign Nurnberg attacker Can Uzun, who has also interested Fulham, but Eintracht Frankfurt lead the race. (Bild)

Pape Daouda Diong is training with Chelsea, who will decide about sending him to Strasbourg in the coming months. (Fabrizio Romano)

BARCELONA EYE ATLETICO MADRID SWAP

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid defenders Marcos Alonso and Mario Hermoso could swap places on free transfers this summer. (Gerard Romero)

Bayern Munich have decided to make an approach to sign Serhou Guirassy from fellow Bundesliga side Stuttgart in the summer. (Bild)

Piotr Zielinski has completed a medical ahead of his free transfer from Napoli to Inter at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Roma are keeping tabs on Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret in case he becomes a free agent in the summer, but a clause could see his contract extended by a year if he plays over a certain threshold of appearances. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Inter Miami have agreed to sign Federico Redondo from Argentinos Juniors for $8m (£6.3m). (Cesar Luis Merlo)