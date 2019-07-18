Liverpool prepare record breaking five-year deal for 71-goal star

Liverpool could offer Mohamed Salah a new deal which would see him become the highest paid Premier League player ever, a report claims.

The Egypt international has arguably been the club’s most important player since his arrival from Roma in 2017, as he has netted a staggering 71 goals in 104 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old is currently on a deal that runs until 2023 having only signed a new deal last summer, however it appears Jurgen Klopp’s side are already getting worried about the prospect of his head being turned.

According to reports in Spain (via Sportsmole), Liverpool are ready to offer Salah a new five-year deal worth a colossal £22.4m a year in wages, roughly equal to £431k-a-week.

That would instantly see him rocket to the top of the earning charts in the Premier League, something that would arguably well deserved given his chances of picking up the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Recent speculation suggested that the Reds have set an eye-watering asking price to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, believed to be around €180million.

Salah is yet to begin pre-season preparation after representing his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he is due to link up with his Liverpool team-mates soon.

