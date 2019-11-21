Liverpool will make a bid to sign Athletic Bilbao captain Iker Muniain next summer after boss Jurgen Klopp earmarked him as an ideal addition to his squad, according to reports.

As well as being captain, Muniain is also key for his side with his goal contributions – the 26-year-old winger has scored four goals in 13 La Liga appearances so far this season.

According to Don Balon, Klopp likes the look of Muniain – possibly as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana -and has convinced the Liverpool hierarchy to bid for him at the end of the season.

The source says that Klopp has been tracking the winger – who has been at Bilbao all his career – since Marcelo Bielsa was in charge and the German now believes that at 26 – as well as being captain – the player has developed a maturity that would be a real addition to the Reds side.

What’s more, Klopp is believed to be fond of Muniain’s ability with the ball, the Spanish international having the ability to make a difference going forward as well as fit in in a fast-paced style of play.

As per the report, Liverpool will tempt Muniain by offering to double his wages from the €2m he earns with his current employers.

Barcelona are also said to have shown interest in Muniain in the past.

In other Liverpool news, Klopp is planning to make a late decision on whether a key duo will participate in Saturday’s crucial trip to face Crystal Palace.