Liverpool could sign a classy midfielder Manchester United scouted just last weekend, with a report delivering a series of bold claims about a summer transfer to Anfield.

The Reds completely revamped their ailing midfield last summer, waving goodbye to Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Arthur Melo (loan expiry).

Taking their places were Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. All barring Gravenberch have made instant impacts at Anfield in their first seasons on Merseyside.

However, another midfielder – Thiago Alcantara – looks poised to depart Liverpool in the near future. The classy Spaniard is out of contract in the summer and given his stint with Liverpool continues to be plagued by injuries, it’s expected he won’t receive an extension.

The Liverpool manager who replaces Jurgen Klopp will be able to call upon Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic along with the four stars signed this season.

However, competing on four fronts this term has took its toll on Liverpool’s squad who have been ravaged by injury. The importance of excellent strength in depth has never been more evident than in the past month or so.

As such, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness), claims Liverpool have one more iron in the fire before they deem their midfield rebuild complete.

Liverpool ready to splash the cash for Koopmeiners

It’s reported Liverpool have fixed their gaze on Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners who is beginning to court heavyweight interest from multiple clubs.

The Netherlands international, who turned 26 a fortnight ago, has been installed as the No 1 transfer target for the upcoming summer at Juventus.

Furthermore, Tuttosport reported earlier this week that Man Utd sent scouts to observe three players in Juventus’ clash with Atalanta on Sunday.

Aside from Koopmeiners, centre-backs Gleison Bremer (Juventus) and Giorgio Scalvini (Alatanta) were also watched.

But it was Koopmeiners who stole the show with a two-goal haul to help Atalanta secure an impressive point in Turin. The first of his goals came via a well-worked free-kick routine.

The brace brought Koopmeiner’s tally to 10 goals in Serie A alone this season. Two of those were penalties, but he’s clearly a player who knows where the net is.

But according to the fresh update from Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s Liverpool who are ready to act on their interest in the Dutchman.

They state the Reds have already made Atalanta aware of their interest and s transfer this summer is in their thinking.

Liverpool intend to blow Juve away?

Juventus hope to beat Liverpool to the punch, but Atalanta would much prefer to sell to an English side rather than Juve. Explaining why, it’s noted Premier League giants like Liverpool can vastly outspend their Serie A counterparts.

As such, a lucrative sale to England will benefit Atalanta more and they’re ‘looking with interest’ to England and Liverpool in particular.

On the subject of cost, the new report as well as many others on Koopmeiners claim a bid in the €60m (approx. £51m) region would be enough to seal a deal.

Adding further weight to the Liverpool claims, the report concludes Liverpool are said to be willing to ‘guarantee an important sum’ to Atalanta and a ‘rich contract’ to the player.

Of course, any such move will hinge on the direction Liverpool take under the returning Michael Edwards and incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes.

Their first task will be appointing Klopp’s successor, with Xabi Alonso the clear favourite at present.

But if Liverpool do decide to act on their interest in Koopmeiners, they certainly have the financial might to blow Juventus away.

Interestingly, Man Utd were not mentioned in the report despite scouting Koopmeiners on Sunday.

