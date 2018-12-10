Liverpool preparing €40m bid to bring former flop back to Anfield

Liverpool are ready to step-up their interest and place a €40million bid to bring AC Milan star Suso back to Merseyside.

The Spaniard left Liverpool in January 2015 and has since become a star man at Milan, becoming their main creative force under Gennaro Gattuso.

Still only 24, Suso is regularly linked with a return to Anfield, but has spoken of his affection towards Milan amid links with the Premier League and Real Madrid. “I feel important in the [Milan] team, I am very comfortable. I am happy and I get along quite well with the coach,” he stated. “Gattuso is the same like when he played, as a coach he did not lose the intensity he used to have. When the training is over he’s the nicest and most friendly person you can find, he’s the perfect man for the team. “Playing at home is always beautiful, now I am in a country whose culture is very similar to the Spanish one and at the moment I am very happy there.” Speaking to The Guardian in May, the former Cadiz prodigy insisted he is “very happy” at Milan, though could be tempted back to Anfield one day in the future. According to a recent report from Calciomercato.com, Milan are beginning to sweat about the situation surrounding the star Spaniard and his contract situation. Club director Leonardo would like to extend the player’s deal and “resolve the issue related to the release clause, set at around €40million”.

However, according to Liga Financial, Liverpool are preparing a €40m bid to bring Suso back to Anfield.

Their report does however suggest that the 25-year-old is in no hurry to leave Italy before the end of the season due to his importance to the Rossoneri.

Suso had a rather fruitless four-and-a-half years during his first spell at Liverpool after arriving as a teenager back in 2010, making only 21 first-team appearances following his £1m Anfield move