Liverpool preparing summer raid for Championship defensive starlet

Liverpool are preparing to swoop for Bristol City left-back Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Scotsman Andy Robertson has cemented himself in the left-back position for the Reds this season, but with second-choice option Alberto Moreno set to leave when his contract runs out in the summer, Jurgen Klopp is keen to refresh the competition.

Liverpool have allegedly been keen on Kelly since January and, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Kelly on numerous occasions this season and are weighing up a bid for the youngster.

The source says that scouts have been hugely impressed by the player’s performances this term and see the left-back as ideal back-up to Robertson.

Kelly is primarily a left-back, but Liverpool’s interest in him could rise given that he has been deployed at centre-back at times this season.

The Englishman, who has played three times for the Three Lions Under-21 setup, has made 30 Championship appearances for City, chipping in with one goal.

The second-tier club currently occupy the final play-off place in the table and are four points ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough.