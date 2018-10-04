Liverpool present Real Madrid with loan option for young winger

Liverpool are reported to have let Real Madrid know they will provide their summer signing Vinicius Junior with a temporary home if they want to loan the attacker out in January.

The Brazil-born 18-year-old finally completed his much-anticipated move to the Bernabeu over the summer, having first been signed by the Spanish giants from Flamengo as a 16-year-old back in 2016.

The striker or winger, however, has had to wait patiently for his chance in his new side’s colours, finally making his debut as a late substitute this weekend in their 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Bernabeu.

But there is talk the player could be loaned out by Real to gain more match experience, with Real Valladolid already registering their interest.

But according to Spanish publication Don Balon, Liverpool have joined the queue of clubs keen to sign him in January if Real decide do decide to let him leave on a temporary basis, with Jurgen Klopp seeing him as a top-quality alternative to either Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah.

The Reds manager was clearly alarmed by his attackers’ lethargic performance as they went down 1-0 to Napoli on Wednesday evening.

Vinicius Jnr – who reportedly prefers to operate on the inside left of a front three – has seen his route into the Real Madrid first team blocked by the likes of Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Mariano Diaz and Isco all capable of operating there.

The player is the first man born in the year 2000 to represent Real Madrid and has 17 goals in 19 appearances for Brazil’s U17s side.

