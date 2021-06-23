Liverpool presented huge opportunity as Mbappe ‘asks to leave PSG’

Kylian Mbappe will be leaving PSG this summer, having ‘asked to leave the Ligue 1 giants’ and ‘losing faith in their project’, according to a trusted French journalist.

The Frenchman, 22, is widely tipped to become football’s preeminent superstar on the world stage as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi begin to wind down. Already a World Cup winner and operating close to a goal per game over the last three seasons, Mbappe would be the dream signing for every European giant.

The France star’s future has been up for debate in recent months, with his contract in the French capital now due to expire in 12 months.

With just a year remaining at PSG, speculation has swirled as to where his future lays despite claims he was happy recently.

However, he has consistently been linked with moves away with Real Madrid said to be leading the race.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors, especially with Mbappe’s heavy flirting with Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times.

And more recently, Bayern Munich were surprisingly also mentioned as suitors thanks to his friendship with one of their stars.

Either way, RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, via Marca, insists Mbappe will move to a new club this summer.

“I know that Mbappe asked to leave. However, it is complicated because first you have to find a club that has the money to pay him. But the news is that he really does not want to stay,” Riolo said.

“The player does not believe in Leonardo’s project. If he does not leave this summer, it will be for free next season. And in Doha [PSG’s owners] they do not want to hear about it.

“If Mbappe expresses this desire to leave, it means that he will have to find a club. Then PSG will also need to look for a replacement.

“But yes, the news is that Mbappe does not want to stay at PSG.”

Liverpool’s prospects of signing Mbappe have been played down in light of the finances involved. However, Le Parisien and the Transfer Window Podcast reckons the Reds could finance such a move after a recent £540m investment.

PSG take tough stance on Mbappe exit

Mbappe’s apparent wish to leave le Parc des Princes will put PSG in a difficult position.

Indeed, the feeling in France is that they will fight tooth and nail to retain Mbappe’s services. With finances on a different level to most, they can afford to pay the player whatever they wish.

As such, PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has gone on record to state the Frenchman will not leave under any circumstances.

Speaking to L’Equipe, he said: “I will be very clear: Kylian Mbappe is going to stay at PSG, we will never sell him, and he will never leave for free.”

It’s clear to see why Mbappe is in such high demand. He’s just enjoyed one of the best season of his career, having scored 42 goals and registering 11 assists.

