Klopp names one other player alongside Salah in ‘top signing’ bracket

Jurgen Klopp has put Liverpool forward Mo Salah in the bracket with Robert Lewandowksi after being asked for his most important ever signings.

With the behaviour of Sadio Mane dominating Klopp’s Friday briefing, the German was also asked about talisman Salah. Klopp maintained that Mane’s refusal to fist bump him at Old Trafford on Thursday was nothing and assured everyone “we will talk about it and it will be sorted”.

And once the German had put that narrative to bed, he was asked about Salah, who marked his 200th appearance for the Reds with his 124th goal and 3oth of the season.

Asked during his pre-West Brom press conference where the No.11 ranked in terms of his best ever signings, Klopp said: “Top – absolutely top, but it is not about signing. You can sign a player but then we all are responsible, so the player [is] obviously as well and the coaches, to make it happen.”

The Egypt international has scored his 124 goals faster than Liverpool’s all-time leading goal-scorer Ian Rush.

Klopp likened his “goal-scoring machine” to Robert Lewandowski, arguably currently the best centre-forward in the world, whom he signed for Borussia Dortmund before the Poland international moved to Bayern Munich.

“There’s Robert Lewandowski, who I signed for a different amount of money years ago who had an incredible development from a different level,” he added

“With Mo, from the guy who scores from time to time and is a really good football player to this goal-scoring machine is a massive development.

“He is an outstanding signing, but for sure the way he developed, the way he treats himself, the game preparation, the training preparation, training attitude and all these kind of things, that’s exceptional.

“That’s a real role model and he deserves all that, absolutely.”

Klopp on top-four chase

Meanwhile, Klopp was asked whether he thought his side could now make the top four after a dramatic week.

“These three remaining games can give us an extremely positive outcome, but our season will not be defined by these three games. The season was full of different problems – we have to recover and fully focus on WBA,” said Klopp’s, whose men won 4-2 at Man Utd.

“If we can make the Champions League, that would be really, really good.

“We have to be prepared, strong and focused. It is a tricky one.

“Most of my life I have been in a chasing role! I am used to it. It is a normal situation and a good situation. Most seasons I am involved in go to the wire! All good, exciting and last night was very much needed.”

“It has been a long season – the schedule is tough but let’s give it a try.

“Last night gave us a good feeling. We have to play football and win the right challenges and have to defend well and score goals. We have had the same job – the only change was that winning all our games is now enough.

“Our last three games will be really, really tough. What Sam has done at WBA is really good – they made appropriate signings. All the pressure is off them – it gives good feelings to express yourself and play football. We have to be really focused.”

