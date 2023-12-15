Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool primed for Barcelona battle to sign Swedish attacking sensation; Tottenham target shock swoop for Lazio winger

Momodou Sonko has emerged as a target for Liverpool and Barcelona

Liverpool and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head to sign a highly-rated Swedish winger, Tottenham are in the hunt for a former West Ham forward, while David de Gea could end up pricing himself out a move to Newcastle or Real Betis.

KLOPP FIGHTING XAVI FOR SWEDISH STARLET

Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly among the clubs interested in 18-year-old Swedish attacking sensation Momodou Sonko.

Swedish outlet Expressen reports that Sonko is attracting plenty of attention ahead of the January window opening, with the Reds and Barca bith keen on the BK Hacken teenager.

Sonko has taken his game up another level since joining Hacken in 2020, having spent most of his formative years with Vastra Frolunda

The talented winger has risen through the ranks at his current club and made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in August 2022.

Since then, Sonko has seen his stock rise dramatically and has enjoyed a tremendous season so far in Sweden. He has notched 10 goals and added five assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool, Barca planning for the future

Both Liverpool and Barca are well-versed in attracting promising young talent and looked poised to go head-to-head for Sonko.

Anfield chief Jurgen Klopp is keen to have more attacking options at his disposal, especially given the ongoing speculation surrounding Mo Salah and the Saudi Pro League. Although some better news has since emerged on that front.

Momodou Sonko skills Incredible 😍pic.twitter.com/BfhmLzvbgi — Said Tibita(SHT) (@Hatib147) December 11, 2023

Liverpool have also been showing an interest in Palmeiras midfielder Luis Guilherme, although there is no mention of hpw much Sonko or Guilherme will cost.

As for Barca’s interest, they are in the market for another wide player, with Raphinha and Ferran Torres both tipped to leave next summer.

DON’T MISS: Mbappe, Kroos and the best players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

DE GEA PRICING HIMSELF OUT OF NEWCASTLE SWITCH

Newcastle target David De Gea ‘won’t go below €20m per year’ to sign for any club as he remains a free agent. Spanish side Real Betis are also interested in the former Man Utd goalkeeper. (Estadio Deportivo)

Vasco da Gama are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Aston Villa but financial issues could prevent any move. (ESPN Brasil)

Marseille winger Ismaïla Sarr is being monitored by Premier League duo Wolves and Fulham. (Various)

Brighton forward Deniz Undav has been on loan at VfB Stuttgart since the last window and the German side are keen on completing a permanent deal. (Bild)

Barcelona sporting director favours former Nou Camp defender Rafael Marquez as a replacement for Xavi after a fallout between the pair. (Relevo)

Bayern Munich and AC Milan are to set to battle it out for Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa. (Mundo Deportivo)

TOTTENHAM TARGET FORMER WEST HAM WINGER

Tottenham have joined the chase for Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, who played for London rivals West Ham between 2018-2021. ( TV Play)

Felipe Anderson has emergd on Tottenham’s radarBayern Munich will reignite their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January. (Rudy Galetti)

Manchester City have an advantage in their bid to sign Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez, as their current owners City Football Group also own the Spanish side. The full-back currently has a €35m release clause (Sport)

Barcelona have joined the race for one of the brightest talents in world football, as they compete with the Premier League and La Liga’s other two giants for the signature of Claudio Echeverri. (Radio de la Red)

Inter are reportedly at risk of missing out on the signing of Newcastle target Tiago Djalo as a free agent next summer, as Juventus and Barcelona could outbid the Nerazzurri in the January transfer window. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Paris Saint Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa has attracted interest from a number of Turkish Super League and Serie A clubs. (Various)