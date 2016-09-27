Liverpool prospect: Anfield debut was ‘an incredible feeling’

Marko Grujic acknowledges he has a hard task ahead to get in the Liverpool team but the midfielder wants regular action at Anfield.

Serbian Grujic came off the bench to make his first appearance at Anfield in the 5-1 victory over Anfield, following on from his first start in the League Cup win at Derby.

The 20-year-old hailed the experience, but is aware of the challenge to make further appearances, with Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum having formed an impressive midfield.

“Every player and the people in the stadium enjoyed the game,” he told

“It was my first game at Anfield and the feeling was incredible.

“We played very well and scored three goals in the first half, and then we continued the same in the second half. I was happy to get some more minutes, it’s nice to be part of it.

“All of the players in my position, and other positions, are playing very well. We have had good results to start the season.

“We will be better from week to week. I will try to show my skills in training to get more minutes in the Premier League.”