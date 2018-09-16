Liverpool have confirmed that Roberto Firmino suffered no serious injury to his eye after he was forced off in their 2-1 win against Tottenham.

The Brazil forward was taken to hospital for assessment but was later discharged, with the Reds saying he has “not been ruled out” of Tuesday’s opening Champions League group game against PSG.

“A hospital examination confirmed an abrasion of the eye, but there will be no lasting damage,” read a club statement.

“The issue will be monitored and treated by Liverpool’s medical staff at Melwood before any decision is made on whether Firmino will be able to figure in Tuesday evening’s Champions League encounter with Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield.

“At this stage, the No 9 has not been ruled out.

“Firmino travelled back to Merseyside separately from his team-mates with club doctor Andy Massey following the positive assessment.

“The players and staff onboard the club flight back to Liverpool sent the Brazilian a video wishing him well, recorded on the team plane.”

Firmino scored what turned out to be the winning goal against Spurs, before being involved in a clash with Jan Vertonghen which eventually forced him off.

