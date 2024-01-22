Liverpool pursuit of world-renowned star hijacked by Arsenal, Tottenham; Arteta also battling Postecoglou for La Liga ace

Liverpool are no longer the only Premier League club chasing Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane, as reports have put Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the mix – with Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou also tussling for a La Liga livewire.

Sane was originally in the Premier League between August 2016 and July 2020. After Manchester City signed him from FC Schalke 04 for £46.5million, the winger, who mainly operates on the right flank, went on to register 39 goals and 46 assists in 135 games during a very successful spell at the Etihad.

Sane helped City win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups. However, he ended his four-year spell with the Citizens when Bayern came calling.

The German is currently enjoying one of his best-ever seasons, having formed a deadly partnership with Harry Kane since the striker arrived from Tottenham Hotspur. So far, Sane has notched nine goals and 11 assists in 26 games, which includes two assists during Bayern’s recent 3-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Although, Sane could once again swap Germany for England in the near future. He has been heavily linked with Liverpool in the last six months, as Jurgen Klopp braces himself for Al Ittihad making a fresh approach for Mo Salah.

But it is not guaranteed that Sane will join Liverpool, should he opt to return to the Premier League. According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal and Tottenham have joined Liverpool in hunting the 28-year-old.

All three English giants are actively monitoring Sane’s situation. They could make bids if the player heads towards the end of his Bayern contract.

With Sane’s current deal due to expire in June 2025, the German heavyweights will be working hard to tie the attacker down to fresh terms over the next six months. But if they are unable to do so, then one of Liverpool, Arsenal or Spurs could strike a deal for him.

Arsenal, Tottenham vying for Real Sociedad star

Arsenal and Spurs both appear to be firmly in the market for a new winger, as the North London duo have also been credited with an interest in Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo.

The 22-year-old has received an offer to leave Europe for Saudi Arabia this month, but he wants to continue playing at the highest level possible and has therefore rejected the approach.

Sociedad will have to deal with more bids for Kubo in the summer though, as this is when their European rivals will have bigger money to spend and more time to think about their main targets. Arsenal and Spurs are the English clubs with the strongest interest in Kubo, but they are likely to be joined by other teams in the pursuit.

The Japan international is currently happy playing at Sociedad, as he is picking up plenty of game time and developing well.

Although, a move to either Arsenal or Spurs could prove enticing for the wide man. Both Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou are great man-managers and would be able to help Kubo take his game to the next level, while he could earn a much bigger wage by moving to the Prem too.

Sociedad look set to make a big profit, should they opt to sell Kubo. After signing him for just €6m from Real Madrid, he is now valued at £51m by transfermarkt. Although, Madrid will pick up half of the transfer fee due to a sell-on clause in that original deal.

