Liverpool cool claims of deal for £27m man tipped to replace Lallana

Liverpool have reportedly rejected suggestions they are closing on a £27million January swoop for Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur.

Omur emerged as a potential Reds transfer target at the weekend, amid claims Jurgen Klopp had identified him as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana.

And the rumours appeared to gather momentum on Monday when the player himself responded to the transfer claims.

However, rather unusually for Liverpool, the club have reacted to the speculation and, according to the Liverpool Echo, they ‘have no intention of making a move’ for the Turkey youth international.

The story continues: ‘The Echo understands that Omur is not currently a target for Jurgen Klopp, who is unlikely to add to his squad during the January transfer window.’

Discussing Liverpool’s reported interest on Monday, Omour said: “Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss.

“If the club give the go ahead talks can be held.

“The clubs interests take precedence.

“I’ll do whatever is in the clubs best interests.”

However, it seems that Omur – who has two goals and four assists in 16 league appearances to his name this season – is not on their radar and the rumours can, for now at least, be put to bed.

