Liverpool quoted £20m asking price to beat Man Utd to attacking target

Liverpool are rivalling Manchester United in the race for Turkish sensation Abdulkadir Omur, according to reports.



Trabzonspor attacker Omur has scored four goals and added seven assists in 26 league appearances this season, despite only being 19 years of age. His performances have seen some dub him the ‘Turkish Messi’, and it appears that Premier League heavyweights are now taking note.

Turkish outlet Asist Analiz claim that Liverpool have opened talks with Trabzonspor about their homegrown youth product, tabling an initial offer of £18m. The Super Lig side, however, want £20m, with a 15% sell-on clause.

Liverpool are not the only ones interested, with arch rivals Manchester United also interested in the teenager. Trabzonspor chairman Ahmet Agaoglu claims that United scouts were in attendance for his side’s 4-2 win over Kayserispor on Monday, in which Omur scored. The Red Devils were also monitoring another of the goalscorers, 22-year-old midfielder Yusuf Yazici, claims Agaoglu.

Omur, who is under contract until 2022 at his hometown club, has been capped at U21 level by Turkey, and has received a call-up to the senior team, although he was not given his debut.

Omur’s future was very much top of the agenda when the teenager was questioned about interest from the Reds during a press conference in January. The player, who has also been linked to Manchester City, confirmed there has been interest from Liverpool and Klopp.

“Liverpool are a great club, one of the greatest in the world. These offers are something Trabzonspor need to discuss,” Omur said, as quoted by Turkish Football.

“If the club give the go ahead talks can be held. The clubs interests take precedence.

“I’ll do whatever is in the club’s best interests.

“My priority is Trabzonspor but I have a dream to play in Europe, I hope I play there one day. My dream is to succeed here and then go to Europe.”

