Liverpool raise stakes for Lemar with third cash-plus-player offer

Liverpool have made a third bid for France winger Thomas Lemar, having seen their previous two offers rejected by Monaco.

The Reds have identified Lemar as their priority signing with just two days of the transfer window remaining and last week they saw an opening offer of £55.5million.

That was then raised to £64.8 million on Monday – but again Monaco knocked back their offer, with the Ligue 1 champions reluctant to part with yet another first-team player this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, remain undeterred and L’Equipe now claim the Reds have come back in with an €80m bid (£75m) approach, which includes the chance to sign Divock Origi on loan.

This is said to be structured to include a £47million payment this summer, with another £28million to be paid in a year’s time and the Reds are now awaiting Monaco’s response.

Origi remains a man in demand, with Tottenham, Monaco and Marseille amongt a number of suitors for the Belgium striker.