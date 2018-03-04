Liverpool ramp up interest in £32m ace tipped as top Man Utd target

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Nice midfielder Jean Seri after scouting the Ivory Coast star closely in the last month.

Anfield scouts are said to have been watching the 26-year-old closely as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his midfield options next season despite the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool look set to lose Emre Can to Juventus on a free transfer this summer, while the aging James Milner is being used more sparingly this campaign.

Manchester United have been the frontrunners for Seri, who saw a dream move to Barcelona collapse last summer, but Jose Mourinho is said to be concerned that the 5 foot 6 inch midfield may lack the physicality to play in England.

Mourinho is now rumoured to have switched his attentions elsewhere, although the report in the Sunday Mirror insists that United are not completely out of the running for the player – who is rated at £32million.

Seri, whose game has been likened to that of Chelsea star N’Golo Kante, appears to have impressed Liverpool scouts, who were in attendance when Nice beat Lille on Friday night and a summer bid could well be on the horizon.