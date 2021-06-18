Liverpool are stepping up their interest in a West Ham and AC Milan-linked forward who is already racking up impressive numbers at age 18, per a report.

Liverpool acted fast to secure a major acquisition in their position of greatest need. RB Leipzig centre-half Ibrahima Konate arrived in a £36m deal. Club legend Robbie Fowler has already tipped the Frenchman for big things at Anfield. News on other potential arrivals have mainly centered around securing a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

However, the latest report from Football Insider has the Reds aiming to bring on board a forward who could thrill the Anfield faithful.

They report that Liverpool are ‘intensifying their interest’ in Sparta Prague sensation, Adam Hlozek.

The young forward, 18, is one of European football’s fastest rising stars. He is also versatile being capable of playing across the entire frontline. An April report revealed the club’s scouts had already taken note. Furthermore, they identified two traits seemingly perfect for Liverpool.

Despite his tender age, he notched 23 goals contributions (15 goals and eight assists) in just 19 league outings last term. Indicating just how quickly Hlozek is developing, he concluded the campaign with 10 strikes in just six matches including a four-goal haul in 45 minutes on the final day.

A call-up to Czech Republic’s Euro 2020 squad emerged. Hlozek was given a taste of the action in a substitute appearance versus Scotland last week.

West Ham and AC Milan are also credited with interest. From Sparta’s point of view, they will be hoping a bidding war ensues.

The figure of between £15-£20m is touted as being required to secure his services this summer.

Given his seemingly limitless potential, that sum would represent excellent value for a player who could develop into a global superstar under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool beaten in goal machine hunt?

Meanwhile, Leicester City have had their bid for Patson Daka accepted by Red Bull Salzburg and hope to announce his signing next week, it is claimed.

Daka has emerged as one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe after scoring 34 goals in 42 games for RB Salzburg last season.

Liverpool were thought to be in the mix for his signature. But it now appears the Foxes have won the race.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Salzburg have accepted an “official proposal” from Leicester for Daka.

The 22-year-old could be announced as a new Leicester player “next week” if all goes to plan.

READ MORE: England vs Scotland: Can Scotland derail the Auld Enemy’s dreams at Wembley