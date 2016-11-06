Liverpool ratings: Coutinho and Firmino on fire; Lallana key

Liverpool produced a dazzling display at Anfield as they routed opponents Watford to move top of the Premier League, winning 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum and a brace from Sadio Mane sent Jurgen Klopp’s men well on their way, and the scoreline arguably flattered the Hornets who were cut through at will.

Ratings

Loris Karius: Wasn’t tested much but made some good saves when called upon. Deserved a clean sheet. 7

Nathaniel Clyne: Provided the Reds with a wide option and ran the flanks well. 7

Joel Matip: Confident in possession and won nearly everything in the air. Looks to be settling in perfectly. 7

Lucas Leiva: Filled in very capably at the back, and also looked confident on the ball. 7

James Milner: Got forward plnety. A brilliant performance considering his recovery from illness. 7

Adam Lallana: Two assists and some wonderful vision in possession. A key asset for Klopp. 8

Jordan Henderson: Did a good job in the middle and kept it simple. 6

Emre Can: Got a rare goal, but similarly to Henderson took a deeper role and allowed the forwards to thrive. 7

Sadio Mane: Got the scoring started in the 27th minute and was his usual busy self. 7

Roberto Firmino: A goal and two assists show just how productive Firmino has become. An exhibition in attacking play. 8

Philippe Coutinho: As per usual the heartbeat of everything creative for Liverpool. Richly rewarded with a nice finish. 8

Substitutes

Georginio Wijnaldum (for Mane, 63′): Bagged his first goal for Liverpool. 7

Daniel Sturridge (for Lallana, 70′): Was unlucky not to score, looked dynamic and found space late on. 7

Ovie Ejaria (for Coutinho, 86′): Wasn’t given enough time given the state of the game. N/A