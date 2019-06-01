TEAMtalk rates and slates the Liverpool players as the Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 to become European champions for the sixth time in their history.

It was hardly a classic affair at the Wanda Metropolitano, but goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi ensured it was a night to remember for the Merseysiders as Jurgen Klopp finally delivered a trophy – and the biggest one of all – for Liverpool.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker: Safe hands when required and made good saves from Son and Lucas with 10 minutes left and then Eriksen late on. 7.5/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Covered the ground and was well placed to make some vital interceptions. Kept occupied by Danny Rose but still got forward to good effect and put in some very dangerous balls. 7.5

Joel Matip: Cool in possession and marshalled the defence well. Did everything asked of him. 7

Virgil van Dijk: Unflustered and showed his world-class defensive abilities on the rare occasions he was tested. Did exactly what you’d expect. Solid. 7.5

Andy Robertson: Liverpool’s main outlet in the first half and saw a fierce drive well saved by Lloris. 7

Fabinho: Engaged in a midfield dogfight with opposite number Sissoko, and while did well, was guilty of giving away possession a couple of times 6

Jordan Henderson: Covered the ground well and proved good cover for the defence. Read the game well and put in a solid, if unspectacular performance. 6.5

Gini Wijnaldum: Worked hard but that’s as nice a thing as you can say. Struggled to get into the game and only had 14 touches in total, having been completely out-classed by Harry Winks. Subbed on 62 for Milner. 4

Sadio Mane: Earned Liverpool the early penalty, and got better and better as the game wore on with some penetrating runs that stretched the Spurs defence. Subbed on 90 for Gomez. Man of the Match – 8

Mohamed Salah: Held his nerve to convert the early spot-kick, and was always looking to unleash a shot. Spurs’ defence, however, had him well contained. 7

Roberto Firmino: Tried a couple of flicks and tricks around the edge of box but struggled to make any inroads on a well-drilled Spurs defence and generally looked jaded. Subbed on 58 for Origi. 5

Substitutes

Divock Origi (on for Firmino, 58): Didn’t do much until he slammed in an absolute beauty with his left peg. Who cares as far as Liverpool are concerned? 7

James Milner (on for Wijnaldum, 61): Was his usual busy self and fizzed a left-footed drive a yard wide. 6.5

Joe Gomez (on for Mane, 90): No time to make an impact

Manager

Tactically wasn’t stretched on the night, but Jurgen Klopp will go down in history after steering Liverpool, who were by no means at their best tonight, to European glory.

Has to take credit for bringing Origi in from the cold late in the season, with the Belgian rewarding the German with vital goals. 10

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!