Liverpool ratings v Roma: Milner a key cog in Klopp’s machine

We rate the performance of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side after they routed Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Klopp picked his strongest possible side, going with his favoured 4-3-3 formation. You can see how the match developed, as well as getting all the reaction via our Live Centre.

Here’s how the Liverpool side rated.

Loris Karius: Endured a nervy opening and an action-packed finale as Roma came on strong late on. 6.5

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Constantly bombed forward and gave the Reds a real threat outside Salah. 7.5

Dejan Lovren: Unlucky with a header that hit the bar but got caught out by Dzeko for Roma’s first goal. 6

Virgil van Dijk: Imposing as ever and hardly put a foot wrong. 7

Andrew Robertson: Another superb display by one of Europe’s best attacking full-backs. 7.5

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Stretchered off after just 18 minutes with what looked like a serious injury. Replaced by Wijnaldum. 6

Jordan Henderson: Dominated the midfield and kept things simple as he allowed Liverpool’s imperious front three to take charge. 7

James Milner: Another all-action display from the midfield veteran. Drove Liverpool forward brilliantly. 8

Sadio Mane: Bounced back from two poor misses to notch his goal and was a handful all night. 7.5

Mohamed Salah: Absolutely outstanding against his former club, scoring two and providing a brace of assists. What a season he’s having!!! 9

Roberto Firmino: Another two goals for Liverpool’s false No.9 in what was another excellent display. 8

Subs:

Georginio Wijnaldum (on for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 18): Gave Liverpool so much energy but missed a glorious chance to make it six. 7

Danny Ings (on for Salah, 74): Failed to make an impact on the game. 6

Ragnar Klavan (on for Firmino, 90): Not on long enough to earn a mark.

Manager:

Jurgen Klopp You have to say that the German was handed a huge helping hand by Roma playing such a high line but he urged his men forward at will, although he should surely have been trying to get the message across that they needed to see the game out when they inevitably ran out of steam. 8.5

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.