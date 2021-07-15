Liverpool reach big decision as true cost of ballsy raid on rivals emerges

Liverpool are highly unlikely to push through with a bid to sign Youri Tielemans this summer after learning the high price Leicester have stuck on the midfielder’s head.

After Georginio Wijnaldum left as a free agent to join PSG, there are two voids for Liverpool to fill. On one front, they need to replace the leadership he provided as one of their four core leaders. But more importantly, they need to find a solution to fill his boots in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken emotionally about the departing Dutchman and seems to regard him irreplaceable. Indeed, with Thiago Alcantara returning to form and Curtis Jones maturing, he might not need to sign another midfielder.

But that continues to be a solution mooted in the media, with a number of players linked in that position.

A number of big names have been linked, with Tielemans, Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus among those linked.

However, reports on Wednesday suggested Michael Edwards, via instruction from Klopp, will move for Renato Sanches.

Indeed, his signing seems the likely solution were Liverpool to officially move for a midfielder.

As such, it seems increasingly unlikely that Tielemans will not be the subject of an approach.

That’s despite the revelation that the Leicester man ‘is on their list’ and a player very much admired by Klopp.

Indeed, according to respected Het Laatste Nieuws journalist Kristof Terreur, Tielemans is unlikely to make the move.

“Liverpool have had [Tielemans] on the list for several years, yet there has been no concrete move (as yet) this summer.”

And despite claims that Tielemans himself would be open to the transfer, it appears unlikely to happen.

Indeed, as Terreur adds: “He [is] weighing up his options. He’s currently on holiday. Leicester have offered him a new deal.”

And with Leicester apparently seeking a minimum £60m fee for the midfielder, that fee appears prohibitive to Liverpool.

Terreur also claims there is quite a lot of spin going on in the media in trying to generate claims over a move.

The full circle of a rumour: “Youri Tielemans is pushing for a move to Liverpool.” 🔁 English media quoting Belgian website voetbal24. Their first sentence: ‘various British media are saying …’ Their paragraph where they talk about pushing: ‘In England they are saying …’ — Kristof Terreur (@kristofterreur) July 14, 2021

Furthermore, James Pearce of The Athletic has also dismissed talk of a Liverpool bid for Tielemans.

He notes that Tielelmans “has his admirers at the club but the price tag is massively prohibitive”, referencing the £60million fee for the 24-year-old.

Pearce adds that Liverpool are “looking outside the Premier League” for a new midfielder; further evidence that Sanches is that man.

Liverpool eye cut-price Sanches deal Liverpool have identified Portuguese and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a possible cut-price replacement for the departed Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 23-year-old Sanches is on a deal in France until 2023. Furthermore, Lille appear ready to sell to help balance their books.

In addition, trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel this week: “He wants to go. I also know that Lille are prepared to sell Renato.”

And with Lille apparently seeking a €30m fee (£25m) for the midfielder, that’s a fee not seen as prohibitive to Liverpool.

Robinson backs Renato Sanches signing

The potential signing of Sanches at Liverpool has also been backed by Paul Robinson. However, the pundit reckons the Reds made a mistake in allowing Wijnaldum to leave on a free.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “We’ve seen the injury problems that Liverpool have had this year and he [Wijnaldum] has really been one of their mainstays.

“You see his performances and the goals he’s got in the Euros. He’s going to be a real miss for Liverpool.

“I think Sanches can do that job. He’s a top-class player. But you look at Liverpool and you worry that they don’t have the finances to invest.

“I personally think they have missed a real trick by not signing Wijnaldum to a new deal.

“The length of the contract was the reason that’s been speculated that they didn’t re-sign him. But at his age and his fitness, there was no reason not to give him that length of contract.

“He’s a player that you’ll need to spend a fair amount of money to replace. So it would have been a better business decision and financial decision. You’re not going to get a better player.”

