Liverpool reach out to super agent as they step up pursuit of £106m teen

Liverpool have enlisted the help of Jorge Mendes in their bid to beat a number of competitors to Benfica star Joao Felix, a report claims.

It was claimed last week that Spurs had sent scouts to watch Felix in Europa League action against Eintracht Frankfurt, when he scored a hat-trick and also notched an assist.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all been linked with the Portugal Under-21 international since the start of the season, even though Benfica tied him down to a new contract with a £106m release clause last November.

Felix has amassed 15 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances this term, with 10 of those strikes coming in league outings even though he was mainly used as a substitute up until early 2019.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool also had scouts at the game against the Bundesliga side, and were clearly impressed.

A source has reportedly told them that Liverpool ‘have made their interest in Felix clear to super-agent Mendes’ but that they have no interest in paying his huge £106m release clause.

However, the report also claims that Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona will battle the Reds for his signature.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!