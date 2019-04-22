Liverpool ready £65m bid for attacker emerging as top Klopp target

Liverpool are reportedly ready to pull out all the stops to beat their rivals to the signing of Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe.

The agent of the forward has confirmed that he is in talks with a number of clubs over a summer move for his client.

Pepe has 19 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this term, with Liverpool and major rivals Manchester United both credited with strong interest in the player.

Earlier in the week, it was also claimed that Chelsea have lowered their asking price for Eden Hazard in order to tie up a deal for the Ivorian as his replacement.

Lille reportedly value Pepe at around £70million, with the wide man still under contract at the Ligue 1 side until 2022 – although it is though that they could accept an offer in the region of £65m.

Now, the player’s representative Samit Khiat has admitted that a decision is yet to be made over his client’s future.

“We are in discussion with clubs. No decision has been taken,” Khiat told RTL.

“Today, there are no favourites, be it Bayern Munich or another club. Nicolas will not go just anywhere. We have not decided on which league.”

Telefoot reports on Monday that Klopp is ready to go all out to get his man, who can play in all three front positions and would add even more dynamism to an already potent Reds attack.

