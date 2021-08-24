Liverpool could reportedly change their transfer plans if they get the nod to sign a player very much in the mold of former star Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

Despite losing key man Wijnaldum on a free to PSG this summer, the Reds are not expected to add to their only signing of the summer Ibrahima Konate in the final days of the summer window. However, a report on Tuesday claims that may not quite be the case.

The Liverpool Echo states that Ajax wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch remains on Jurgen Klopp’s radar.

The 19-year-old is considered one of the finest young talents in European football. His game is also very similar to that of compatriot Wijnaldum, with Gravenberch considered a long-term replacement for the former Reds favourite.

Gravenberch will not come cheap, however, with Ajax placing a premium on the youngster to fend off the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona.

The report adds that Liverpool will only swoop before the deadline if they’re given the nod to do so.

Indeed, the Echo states that a deal is more likely to be done next summer. The player will have another season of top-flight football under his belt by then.

However, the only issue with that approach is that his price may ramp up further.

Robertson the latest to sign up

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson has committed to a new five-year deal at Liverpool, with the Scotland captain’s new contract almost reportedly doubling his current salary.

The Reds have so far endured a quiet time in the summer transfer market, with only Ibrahima Konate signing. However, Liverpool are being linked with a late transfer window splurge to sign a Danish star, having reportedly watched him in action on Monday.

But instead of incomings, Liverpool have instead put their focus on securing their biggest stars to new deals. Indeed, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are among those to put pen to paper.

And now it is the turn of reliable left-back Robertson to commit to the cause, with the player signing up for another five years. He has been rewarded with a significant wage increase. The last contract he signed back in 2019 was worth a rumoured £60,000 a week.

Indeed, some reports claim his new deal takes him to £100,000 a week – a hefty increase.

The deal also keeps Robertson at Anfield beyond his 32nd birthday, ensuring his prime years will be on Merseyside.

Upon signing his new deal, Robertson said: “There’s no place I’d rather be. I love it to bits here, it’s home. Thanks to everyone for their incredible support from day one until now.

“My focus is on working even harder so we can achieve more great memories together.”

