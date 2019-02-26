Liverpool ready formation change amid Roberto Firmino injury fears

Liverpool are set to be without Roberto Firmino for the foreseeable future as they nervously await the results of a scan on the right ankle he rolled against Manchester United.

The Brazil forward – one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s teamsheet – was forced off during Sunday’s 0-0 draw and will definitely miss Wednesday’s clash at Anfield against Watford.

The Brazil international is key to Klopp’s game plan and there is no like-for-like replacement so Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lallana and Naby Keita are likely to be vying for the vacant place in a what will probably a change in formation to 4-2-3-1 with Mohamed Salah playing centrally.

Klopp admitted after the game that the loss of Firmino had seriously disrupted his side’s game-plan at Old Trafford and his absence is sure to leave a sizeable hole.

“It was a strange game,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We started really well. All the injuries in the game obviously cost us rhythm. It happened to us with ‘Bobby’ and that was a catastrophe.

“United played with a completely new midfield and three up front. We lost our rhythm and couldn’t get it back.

“It was a game without a lot of highlights – it was intense. On days when United are beatable you have to do it and we didn’t do it.

“We have a point more and Wednesday is our next game.”

And the absence of Firmino is a loss felt equally by full-back Andrew Robertson.

“He’s our main striker, of course it would be (a blow),” he said.

“We’ll wait and see and hopefully, if he is out, he won’t be out for long and we can have him back because he’s a big part of this squad.”

Initial reports have suggested Firmino faces around six weeks out and the Brazilian’s fitness will no doubt be one of the main subjects of interest when Klopp faces the media ahead of the tricky assignment against the Hornets.

