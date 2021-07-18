Liverpool ready to tick off key summer task, with duo ready to sign on

Liverpool are close to tying down goalkeeper Alisson Becker and captain Jordan Henderson to long-term contracts, according to reports.

While Liverpool may be busy in the transfer market this summer, they are currently focusing on some players who are already at the club. After losing Georginio Wijnaldum to PSG on a free transfer, they will be keen to avoid something similar happening again.

Recently, it was revealed that their priorities were to extend the contracts of Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk. It seems the keeper is now closing in on a new contract, along with midfielder Henderson.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal for Alisson to stay at Liverpool for the long-term is close. His new contract would run until June 2026, by which time he would be 33 years old.

Hence, it would guarantee that the Brazilian would spend the remainder of his prime years at Anfield.

Likewise, Henderson could sign a deal that may even take him up to retirement. According to the Mirror, the England international is “next in line” to receive a new deal after Alisson and van Dijk.

There are still two years left to run on the captain’s contract as he continues his long Liverpool association. The exact length of the proposed new deal is not specified, but it is claimed he could end up retiring with the club.

Still only 31, Henderson remains a key player for Jurgen Klopp and will continue to be in seasons to come.

Forgotten man set to get second chance

In addition to those key players, one man who is also set to stay – although not on a new contract – is someone who has gone off the radar somewhat in 2021.

Liverpool know they need to replace Wijnaldum and also find cover in attack. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will miss a portion of the season due to the African Cup of Nations.

Therefore, Klopp is willing to give a second chance to a player who could cover in both roles.

