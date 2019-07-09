Liverpool are plotting an opening offer for Real Betis defender Junior Firpo after becoming ‘very attentive’ towards his future, according to reports in Spain.

The Spaniard – part of Spain’s successful side at the Under-21 Championships this summer – has a €50m exit clause at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and is reported to have attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona.

Liverpool were first mentioned as potential suitors for Firpo earlier this summer with the Reds looking to find cover and competition for first-choice Andy Robertson and with Alberto Moreno leaving Anfield at the end of his contract last season month.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also reportedly interested in Firpo but reports in Spain claim it is Liverpool who are most likely to make a firm approach as Jurgen Klopp looks to add serious competition for places at Anfield and with the club this season making the Premier League their No 1 priority.

According to Diario de Sevilla (via Sport Witness) Liverpool are ‘very attentive’ to the signing of Firpo and are his biggest admirers, as Real Betis ‘continue to receive calls from European clubs’.

The report seem to rule out English press claims that Divock Origi could be used as an makeweight in any potential deal by saying the striker is ‘very close’ to signing a new contract at Anfield.

And the report suggests that Liverpool ‘know that to achieve the transfer’ they must make Betis an attractive offer and that they could open the bidding with an approach of ‘at least’ €30m, which equates to roughly £26.9m.

However, while Betis could yet be persuaded to sell the player for a figure below his exit fee, it seems unlikely they would buckle at the first offer that comes their way for Firpo.

