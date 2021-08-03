Liverpool ready to pounce amid long-term interest in record-breaking striker

Liverpool are waiting in the wings for a record-breaking striker ‘high on their list of targets’ if he becomes available this summer, per a report.

While their Premier League rivals continue to be linked with blockbuster additions, news of Liverpool arrivals has conspicuously gone quiet. French centre-half Ibrahima Konate was drafted in to help bolster their ranks in defence. But since then, Reds headlines have revolved around who could leave.

Two stars in particular who may depart Anfield this month are Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Origi, 26, has been tentatively linked with Leeds, while Shaqiri explicitly stated the club have accepted his request for a new challenge.

However, the pair still remain on the books, and their presence was recently stated to be a big factor behind their inability to land an exciting Dutch forward.

Nevertheless, should Liverpool find suitable buyers, they could then turn their attention to Lille’s Jonathan David.

The 21-year-old forward became Canada’s most expensive transfer of all time when moving from Gent to Lille in 2019. The €30m hitman endured a slow start in France, though quickly adapted in the second half of the season.

David bagged 11 goals in his final 18 Ligue 1 matches as Lille miraculously beat PSG to the French title.

Now, Canadian outlet TSN reveal David is firmly on Liverpool’s agenda.

They report David is ‘high’ on their list of attacking targets after monitoring the Canadian for a ‘long’ time.

Lille are one of a number of French clubs who are in financial strife. Ttitle-winners Boubakary Soumare and Mike Maignan have already generated significant fees with their exits to Leicester and AC Milan respectively this summer.

However, should another sale be required to balance the books, Liverpool could reportedly be prepared to pounce.

Liverpool ‘time is right’ to sanction West Ham deal

Meanwhile, Liverpool could raise some much-needed transfer funds by selling England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, according to one former Reds star.

The talented midfielder was tipped for big things when he arrived on Merseyside four years ago. Indeed, he was a regular in Klopp’s side in his first season before injuries began to bite.

Having dropped down the pecking order in Klopp’s engine room, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been touted as a target for West Ham.

And, according to former Reds right-back Glen Johnson, now is the right time for the midfielder to move on.

