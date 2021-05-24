Liverpool ready to sell starter who came to Klopp’s rescue for just £10m

Liverpool will reportedly sell centre-back Nat Phillips in the summer, but only if they receive the right offer for the player.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding since being introduced to the side after long-term injuries to starting centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, plus regular back-up Joel Matip. However, all three are expected to be back in contention for the start of the new campaign, meaning Phillips can probably only hope for a bench role at best.

To that end, The Sun claims that Anfield decision-makers will allow Phillips to move on. But that is only if an offer of £10million comes in.

The Reds have also decided not to keep loan defender Ozan Kabak, who will return to Schalke this summer.

And with another impressive youngster, Rhys Williams, also on their books – it looks like Liverpool want to cash in on Phillips.

The son of former Bolton full-back Jimmy Phillips made a name for himself during a loan spell at VfB Stuttgart.

Regular game time in Germany prompted Klopp to turn to Phillips early in the season after the disastrous double blow.

He has since featured 16 times in the Premier League and was superb in the win at Burnley in midweek. The game at Turf Moor also saw him notch his first goal in a Reds shirt.

There are continued rumours that Klopp is even looking to sign another top-class centre-back. RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate is the player currently on Liverpool’s radar, and that would drop Phillips even further down the pecking order.

Liverpool are not expected to spend big this summer. However, they’re still being linked with the likes of Udinese playmaker Rodrigo De Paul and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

While there is money available to strengthen, the sale of several fringe stars – including Phillips – will help boost Klopp’s coffers.

Mbappe agrees big-money move

Meanwhile, global superstar Kylian Mbappe has reached an ‘agreement’ to join another European powerhouse over the next 12 months, according to a report.

The Frenchman, 22, is widely tipped to become football’s preeminent superstar on the world stage as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi begin to wind down. Already a World Cup winner and operating close to a goal per game over the last three seasons, Mbappe would be the dream signing for every European giant.

Mbappe’s contract in the French capital expires in June 2022. With just over a year remaining at PSG, speculation has swirled as to where his future lays.

Mauricio Pochettino raised English eyebrows last month when revealing Mbappe’s frequent questions about the Premier League.

Liverpool and Man City were given hope after a mid-May report indicated Mbappe was stalling over a new contract – despite fellow forward Neymar penning fresh terms.

The cost of acquiring the superstar would undoubtedly be high. Though given his contract situation, PSG may be pushed into selling for a discount price.

Satin drops Mbappe bombshell

Now, French player representative, Bruno Satin, has dropped a bombshell. He told French TV station Canal+ of an apparent ‘agreement’ between Mbappe and Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

“My feeling is that he’s ready to do it [leave PSG],” Satin said (via Caught Offside and translated by Marca).

“I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid.

“At first, there will be an agreement on the player’s part. But there’s also a need for Paris Saint-Germain to agree.

“Obviously, the Qatari owners and PSG haven’t decided to move Mbappe on. He could, therefore, finish his contract and leave for nothing.”

