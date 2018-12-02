Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the uncertain future surrounding one Bayern Munich star and make a January bid, a report claims.

Recent reports suggested that James Rodriguez is set for talks with Bayern Munich over his future, amid continued interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

The Colombian star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan deal from Real last summer. The agreement was worth €10m, with Bayern also possessing a €35m option to buy at the end of that spell.

A number of reports have also claimed Rodriguez could still move to the Premier League with United long-term admirers, seek to return to the Bernabeu or try his luck in Italy.

But Bild believe that Bayern are keen to keep the 27-year-old – although the player wants to clarify his future quickly amid interest from the Italian champions and United

However, according to Don Balon‘s latest report, Liverpool have now entered the race to sign the former Monaco star having seen him fall out of favour under boss Niko Kovac.

The report states that the Reds are ready to make a £44m bid to try and take advantage of the situation and land Rodriguez in January, but it will not be easy due to the complicated nature of his future.

Rodriguez is currently out with a ligament injury to his knee, and is unlikely to return before the new year.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!