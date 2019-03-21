Liverpool ready to battle three Prem rivals for €50m Betis sensation

Three Premier League clubs are among the clubs chasing a summer move for a star Real Betis defender, according to reports.

Full-back Junior Firpo has previously been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City, while a report from Italian outlet TMW linked Liverpool and Spurs with the 22-year-old.

The player is understood to have a release clause of £43.5million (€50m) after penning a new deal last summer which runs until 2023.

Firpo has had injury troubles recently though, have appeared just a handful of times over the last three months after a number of muscular problems.

Despite this, a report from ESPN FC (via Football Espana) suggests that a number of Europe’s top clubs are still circling to try and sign Firpo this summer.

They linked both Serie A champions Juventus and Liverpool – as well as Real Madrid – with the Dominican-born defender, who has scored in three of his last seven LaLiga appearances.

Meanwhile, reports in the Spanish press have linked the Gunners, plus Man City and Barcelona, with a source apparently stating that ‘no decision has yet been made’ over his future.