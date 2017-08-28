Liverpool ready to double salary of Real midfielder; player open to move

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is reportedly open to a Liverpool move this summer, reports in Spain claim.

The Anfield club have been tipped to make a move to sign Kovacic from Real Madrid with Coutinho’s move to Barcelona growing increasingly likely.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol believe that the former Inter midfielder is open to working under Jurgen Klopp should Coutinho leave.

Kovacic, according to the report, would like to stay at Real Madrid but is considering his options after two years of limited opportunities.

It goes on to state that Liverpool are prepared to double the salary of the Croatia international and that the player has informed Real president Florentino Perez of this.

Meanwhile, they claim that Coutinho is still likely to end up at Barcelona despite Liverpool’s apparent refusal to sell.

The Catalan giants are not content with just the signing of Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele, who will replace Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, and the saga surrounding Coutinho is likely to go right to the wire this summer.