Liverpool ready to double Wolves’ money for £30m midfielder

Liverpool are closing in on the surprise £30million capture of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, according to claims in both the English and Portuguese media.

Lisbon-based journalist Marcus Alves claims that Jurgen Klopp is working on a deal to sign the 21-year-old midfielder, who has taken the Championship by storm this season.

Neves arrived from Porto for a club-record £15.8million last summer and Wolves certainly raised a few eyebrows by bringing in a player who already had Champions League experience under his belt.

The player had been linked with Liverpool in the 12 months prior to his move to Molineux, with several complimentary reports likening his style of play to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

And Neves’ performances in the Championship this season certainly lay testament to that; the player sensational for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as he helped them win promotion to the Premier League and earning a place in the PFA Championship team of the year for the player.

The player, who has five caps for Portugal, has netted six times this season, all of which have been pretty spectacular.

He is under contract until 2022 and Neves, who is represented by Jorge Mendes, is likely to go for more than double the fee he arrived for 12 months ago, with a £30million fee being suggested.

Wolves are apparently resigned to him leaving and are already lining up Benfica’s Anderson Talisca – who has spent the season on loan at Besiktas – to soften the blow.

With Ruben Neves being linked to us, here’s all of his goals so far this season. All world class goals. pic.twitter.com/B0fg7FGkX8 — Samue. (@VintageSalah) April 18, 2018

