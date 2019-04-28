Liverpool ready to make big U-turn and move for £60m star

Liverpool are reportedly ready to renew their interest in bringing Nabil Fekir to the Premier League from Lyon this summer.

The France international was on the brink of joining the Reds last year, only for a deal to fall through at the last minute due to concerns over a knee injury flagged up by his medical.

Fekir has since been touted as a potential target for the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus but L’Equipe reports that the Merseysiders are firmly back in the running for his signature.

The report goes on to state that the 25-year-old is keeping his options open as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract at Lyon.

During the time of Liverpool’s interest, Lyon were asking for £60m for the attacker, although that price is expected to drop due to Fekir’s contract situation.

