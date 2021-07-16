Liverpool readying £40m bid to upgrade on duo Klopp could finally dismiss

Liverpool are prepared to fork out £40m after rekindling their interest in an impressive winger to upgrade on a pair attracting widespread interest, per a report.

An unlikely factor behind the Reds’ struggles last term was their inability to crack open stubborn defences sitting deep. Playing against 11 men behind the ball is nothing new for Liverpool, but last season saw them struggle more than usual to crack the code.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both endured their worst seasons in the goals per game metric since moving to Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored with regularity and Diogo Jota impressed when fit, but beyond that quartet, Liverpool had very little to give.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have both produced moments of magic in a red shirt. However, amid persistent injury issues and a lingering loss of form, the pair could finally be moved on this summer.

That’s according to online outlet 90min, who state the pair could make way to allow a £40m signing to be made.

Origi is apparently attracting interest from both Celtic and Rangers along with Premier League quartet Southampton, West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace. Shaqiri, meanwhile, is coming under the microscope from clubs in Germany.

As such, they report that Watford’s speedy forward Ismaila Sarr is once again on their radar to freshen up the forward ranks.

Sarr, 23, is perhaps most famous for his mesmeric display that broke Liverpool’s bid for an invincible season in 2019/20.

Sarr starred in the shock 3-0 victory for the Hornets. That led to significant interest from both the Reds and Man Utd at season’s end.

The Senegalese international would ultimately remain with Watford and played a critical role in winning promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking last year.

However, his days at Vicarage Road may be numbered with the article claiming Liverpool have ‘rekindled’ their interest.

As such, they are deemed ‘ready to pay up to ‘£40m’ to land the explosive attacker.

For his part, Sarr is said to be open to making the move. However, Sarr has three years remaining on his current deal and the £40m figure is less than the £50m amount that had once been touted.

As such, only time will tell whether Watford deem the Reds’ proposed latest approach to be sufficient to seal a deal.

Angry Saul kicks off amid Barcelona, Liverpool links

Meanwhile, an angry Saul Niguez claims he’s being “kicked out” by Atletico Madrid amid speculation over a controversial swap deal for Antoine Griezmann and links to Liverpool.

A swap proposal has been mooted that would see the France star head back to Madrid, while Saul would join Barca.

The Nou Camp outfit are looking to get Saul on board after missing out on Gini Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool midfielder looked set to join them but opted for PSG instead.

Reports have claimed Saul, who has also been linked with a swap for two Liverpool stars, is happy to move to the Nou Camp. However, a video captured by El Desmarque suggests that is not the case.

The player stopped to sign autographs for supporters outside Atleti ‘s pre-season training base. But, in Spanish, he was heard saying: “They’re [Atletico] kicking me out of here, man.”

