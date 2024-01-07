Liverpool readying Leeds Utd raid for electric forward who’s annihilated the Championship

Liverpool have scouted an electric Leeds United forward who’s making mince meat of the Championship ahead of a potential summer raid, and how much a deal could cost has been revealed.

Leeds Utd retain high hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Daniel Farke’s side currently sit fourth in the table and seven points off Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion place. Ipswich have failed to win any of their last five league matches and are showing signs they’ll struggle to maintain their ferocious early pace.

Southampton may well wind up being Leeds’ biggest competitor for second spot. Few expect Leicester City to finish anywhere other than top of the tree.

Key to Leeds’ quest for promotion in the second half of the season will undoubtedly be Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch winger, 22, has tormented Championship defences thus far, returning wildly impressive figures of 12 goals and six assists from 23 appearances.

Summerville can play in a variety of positions in the forward line, though has been at his potent best from the left side. The forward has also returned a deadly shot conversion rate of 28 percent.

For context, the Premier League’s two leading scorers this season, Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland, have produced shot conversion rates of 27 and 29 percent respectively.

Summerville has attracted the interest of Aston Villa and Brighton. Newcastle too like what they’ve seen having scouted the player this season.

But according to online outlet Anfield Watch, it’s a move to Liverpool that could lay in wait.

Liverpool eye summer Summerville swoop; possible fee revealed

They state Liverpool’s scouting department have been monitoring the right-footer this term and and the club are now ‘considering a move’ in the summer.

A January swoop is out of the question, much to the relief of Leeds fans. However, a summer switch could be on the cards, especially if Leeds don’t achieve promotion back to the top flight.

The report is keen to stress Summerville’s potential arrival on Merseyside would not be linked to any departure for Mohamed Salah.

Salah remains a key target for the Saudi Pro League, though there is growing speculation the Egyptian will actually sign a new contract with Liverpool. Anfield Watch add further fuel to that fire in their piece.

On the subject of cost, TEAMtalk understands Leeds value their livewire winger around the £30m mark.

Further exceptional displays this season may well see that valuation soar by the time the summer transfer window opens in June.

