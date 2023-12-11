Liverpool have concrete interest in a Juventus attacker who could soon push for a transfer, though a Bundesliga star will not be arriving at Anfield, Manchester United and Arsenal have learned a Brazilian target will certainly secure a move in 2024, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Barcelona struggling to complete a Tottenham Hotspur raid.

DOUBLE UPDATE ON LIVERPOOL TRANSFER PLANS

While Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz is firmly in the sights of Liverpool, reports indicating a Wolfsburg star to be a target for the Reds are wide of the mark, according to a double update.

Yildiz is an 18-year-old forward who can operate as a second striker or as a winger on either flank. He was born in Regensburg, Germany, but represents Turkey on the international stage.

Yildiz spent time in the Bayern Munich academy but signed for Juventus U19s in July 2022. He quickly rose through the ranks at the Italian giants and is now part of their first team.

So far this season, the teenager has made five substitute appearances, all of which have come in Serie A. And while those appearances have lasted just 36 minutes in total, Yildiz has looked comfortable competing in the Italian top flight.

This has prompted Liverpool to identify him as a potential signing for the winter window. Earlier this month, it emerged that Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has recommended the club signs Yildiz, as he has been impressed by the starlet’s rise to prominence.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side then discovered that a bid worth €40million (£34m) would be enough to bring him to the Premier League.

Italian source Calciomercato have now provided an update on the situation. They confirm that Yildiz is on Liverpool’s radar, as the Reds have ‘real interest’ in adding him to their ranks.

Klopp has made his signing a key ‘objective’ for the January window, which suggests the manager wants to future-proof his squad.

Klopp target ‘frustrated’ in Italy

And there is good reason to suggest Yildiz will push for a switch to Merseyside, should talks begin over a possible move. That is because he has become ‘frustrated’ with his situation at Juve.

Bianconeri boss Max Allegri gave Yildiz his Serie A outings early in the season, but has opted to leave him on the bench since late October.

Yildiz wants to continue building on his first-team experience, particularly as this will allow him to add to his three Turkey caps. It does not look like this will happen at Juve, so Yildiz may urge Juve officials to sell him to Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window.

Of course, the forward would also find it tough to get into Klopp’s starting eleven, due to the strength in depth currently available to the Liverpool boss. But Klopp has shown he is great at developing young players, and he could therefore gradually ease Yildiz into the team.

Yildiz is not the only player Liverpool have been tipped to sign lately, with Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix being named as another possible arrival.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both in the twilight years of their careers, Liverpool could do with signing a younger centre-back to form a long-term partnership with Ibrahima Konate – hence the links with Lacroix.

But according to Sky Germany, Lacroix ‘is not a transfer target’ for Liverpool heading into January. It seems the Frenchman will be staying at Wolfsburg, where he has made 16 appearances and chipped in with one goal this season.

WEST HAM SET FOR EVENTFUL JANUARY

West Ham chiefs are hoping to make it a ‘busy’ January window with several new additions to the squad. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona will fail to sign Xavi favourite Giovani Lo Celso this winter as Tottenham have no intention to negotiate his potential exit. (Sport)

The father of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick has revealed that Chelsea came incredibly close to landing his son before Real Madrid scuppered the deal. (The Guardian)

Madrid are surprisingly vying with Arsenal for the capture of Reading starlet Caylan Vickers, who is available for €1m (£850k). (AS)

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to meet with Manchester City chiefs over a possible loan move for outcast Kalvin Phillips. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle have been given a boost, as AC Milan will be without Ismael Bennacer and Simon Kjaer for their Champions League clash on Wednesday. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

MAN UTD TO BATTLE ARSENAL FOR BRAZIL SENSATION

Man Utd and Arsenal have been told that Brazilian striker target Marcos Leonardo will definitely be leaving Santos in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Timo Werner has held a positive meeting with RB Leipzig as he looks to get his career back on track, following rumours of a shock switch to Man Utd. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal have been given a fantastic opportunity to snare midfield target Martin Zubimendi, with Barca moving onto Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as an alternative target. (Mundo Deportivo)

Celta Vigo are aiming to reinforce their full-back ranks next month by bringing in Jonny Otto from Wolves. (Estadio Deportivo)

Paris Saint-Germain will prioritise the signing of a new centre-half in January, with Presnel Kimpembe out injured and Lucas Hernandez having to deputise at left-back. (RMC Sport)

The mother of Juve midfielder Adrien Rabiot, Veronique Rabiot, has denied suggestions her son has penned a new contract in Turin. Man Utd and Newcastle could begin talks to sign Rabiot if he runs down the rest of his current deal. (various)

CHELSEA TO HOLD TALKS OVER WINGER’S FUTURE

Chelsea will discuss the future of winger Noni Madueke in the next two to three weeks. That comes after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed the 21-year-old is unhappy with his lack of playing time. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool have discovered that Chelsea will provide them with stern competition for the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Bayern Munich are ‘obsessed’ about raiding Barcelona for centre-half Ronald Araujo, but Xavi’s side will stop the transfer by offering him a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made a third return to AC Milan, as he has been announced as an adviser to owner Gerry Cardinale. (Milan News)

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Destiny Udogie to hand the full-back a new long-term contract, in order to reward him for his great performances this season. (Fabrizio Romano)