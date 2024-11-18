Murillo will not be heading to Liverpool or Real Madrid in January

Liverpool and Real Madrid have learned that Nottingham Forest will not consider January offers for centre-back Murillo, who’s on the radar of both amid his good form.

Forest find themselves flying high in the Premier League. They are currently fifth, ahead of the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

The squad is currently very much on song, but one of the standout performers has been Murillo, with the centre-back a vital pillar in a defence who have conceded 10 goals in 11 games – only Liverpool have conceded less often this season.

The Reds are, in fact, one of the sides who have been linked with the signing of Murillo amid his good form, along with elite club Real Madrid, and others.

However, according to Football Insider, Forest won’t consider January offers for the centre-back.

They are said to be confident that his long contract – expiring in 2028 – provides ‘sufficient leverage’ to reject January bids.

Murillo among Liverpool’s top three

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed recently that Murillo featured on a centre-back shortlist for Liverpool which also includes Goncalo Inacio and Loic Bade.

Part of the reason they are looking into centre-back signings is because Virgil van Dijk’s contract is up at the end of the season, and he is yet to pen a new deal.

But that means that until the summer, they don’t desperately need reinforcements in the centre of defence, and TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds are planning to monitor Murillo this season before choosing whether or not to pull the trigger at the end of the season.

As such, Forest’s January stance is not a massive problem, but for Real, who have Eder Militao and David Alaba currently sidelined, they might take more of an issue, and decide to move onto another target.

