Liverpool reassure Coutinho as Barcelona plan to sign alternative

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hold talks with Philippe Coutinho amid claims Barcelona have told him he’ll never get the same chance to sign for them again.

The Reds rejected an official £72million bid from the La Liga giants on Thursday night and reiterated that he is not for sale.

But Barcelona have reportedly been in contact with Coutinho’s representatives to tell them that if he doesn’t push for the move, they’ll target alternatives, while also warning the chance to move to the Nou Camp may never come around again.

And Saturday’s Paper Talk suggested Barcelona are already making plans to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele if efforts to sign Coutinho fail.

The reported claims from Barcelona are designed to cause Coutinho to re-think his future. Although there are no absolutely no suggestions he is unsettled at Liverpool, the La Liga giants hope to have planted a small element of doubt in the Brazilian’s mind….

Nonetheless, Liverpool remain steadfast in their decision not to sell Coutinho for any money and Klopp has reportedly pencilled in talks with the player to discuss Barcelona’s interest.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Klopp will hold talks with Coutinho in Hong Kong this week, where the Reds are currently based for pre-season.

It may not take much convincing at this stage, but Klopp will reiterate the stance that the No. 10 won’t be sold and that he is ‘absolutely making the right decision’ by staying at Anfield.

Coutinho is integral to Klopp’s hopes this season, where he is likely to deployed in a slightly deeper midfield role than he was for the majority of last season, with Mohamed Salah set to be used in attack.

Coutinho signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool in January, with the contract, crucially, not containing a release clause.