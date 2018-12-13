Liverpool receive huge boost as €120m target admits uncertain future

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost as reported target Piotr Zielinski has admitted there is doubt over his future at Napoli.

Piotr Zielinski’s current release clause stands at a respectable €65million but with Jurgen Klopp’s men showing significant interest, Napoli are hoping that the Poland international agreeing to a new deal will enable them to more than double his exit fee.

Zielinski is highly regarded in Italy and was strongly linked with a switch to Anfield before he made a €16million move from Udinese to Naples.

Chelsea also tried to sign the player over the summer, but Maurizio Sarri was unable to complete any other moves for Napoli players after signing midfielder Jorginho.

However, interest clubs will be boosted by the latest reports from Italy, which revealed startling details behind the difficulties that have arisen over a new deal.

Now, the player himself has lifted the lid on rumours surrounding his future following Napoli’s 1-0 defeat and subsequent exit from the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool.

Zielinski has admitted that there is uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the Stadio San Paolo, despite claiming he is happy there.

The Poland international has been repeatedly linked with a Merseyside switch, with his agent even being spotted at Anfield in 2016, something Zielinski denies that he knows the motive for.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” he told Polsat Sport after the game.

“We talked before, but he did not mention anything about a possible transfer.

“Let’s remember he’s also the manager of Kamil Grabara, so maybe he was discussing him with the Liverpool authorities.

“I feel very good in Naples, although I don’t know yet whether I will extend my contract.”

It was recently reported by Radio Marte that if Zielinski signs a new deal, clubs may have to pay between €80-120m to sign him.

“Napoli want to include a €120m release clause, while the agents are willing to go to €80m max. There is still distance between the parties,” the report stated.