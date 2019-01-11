Liverpool are still the first choice for midfielder Aaron Ramsey if he were to choose to stay in the Premier League, a report claims.

Ramsey is set to end his 10-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Wales midfielder failing to agree to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to sell Ramsey in the January transfer window, rather than losing him for nothing. Recent reports suggested that Real Madrid could offer €20m to take the 27-year-old in the upcoming window, with the long-term futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos unclear. Meanwhile, Turin-based source Tuttosport, Juventus have their eyes on a free swoop for Ramsey in the summer, with PSG’s Adrien Rabiot – who is in similar circumstances with his own contract – also on their radar.

Fabio Paratici told Sky Sport Italia that the Old Lady are indeed interested in Ramsey, while Sky Italia believe that Ramsey has agreed to join Juve.

According to the BBC however, there is “still a possibility the situation might change”, and it may be of interest to Liverpool.

Their report states that an “offer from Paris St-Germain is thought to carry great appeal”, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are all also possible destinations.

Gareth Bale meanwhile has apparently urged Wales team-mate to join him in LaLiga, and the BBC state that it is Ramsey’s boyhood dream to play for Barcelona.

Hoever, there have “been enquiries from English sides” and it is claimed that “if Ramsey does choose to stay in the Premier League he would favour a move to Liverpool”.