West Ham striker Michail Antonio has issued an apology to Liverpool and their supporters after his shock prediction at the start of the season backfired.

Back in September, when West Ham visited Anfield, Antonio was convinced that his team would beat Liverpool and end the season higher than Jurgen Klopp’s men in the table.

“I am backing myself over Liverpool,” he declared on the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there.

“I watched the game [Wolves vs Liverpool] because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it! They had quite a few opportunities. We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer. We’ve got them!”

READ MORE: Liverpool adjust plans, with World Cup-winning coach lined up to replace Klopp after Alonso reveal

However, Antonio failed to make much of an impact in that match as Liverpool ran away with a 3-1 victory, with fans making sure that he was reminded of that bold prediction.

Indeed, last month, he confessed that he was still getting stick from fans, and as a result, he didn’t want Klopp’s team to win the Premier League. “I don’t want Liverpool to win the league because you Liverpool fans are still in my inbox,” he said on the Footballers’ Football podcast again. “Get lost! I’m saying it with [my] chest. I don’t want Liverpool to win the league! Come for me! Arsenal get it. Man City, get it. That’s all I have to say about that!”

But now, Antonio has changed his tune and has been very apologetic to Liverpool fans when speaking on the same podcast.

“Before we move forwards I have got something to say,” he began. “At the beginning of the season I said a comment.

“It was a bit wild. It was very wild. I said that there was a possibility that West Ham could finish above Liverpool this year. I’m not going to lie, I said it was my chest.

“They weren’t gelling at all together, I thought we might be sixth or seventh. There were lots of stats about Klopp having seven or eight years and then having a bad time, it was just one of those things.

“I was obviously deluded at the time. So I am going to have to hand out a public apology to the Liverpool fans and the Liverpool players. I take it back.”

Antonio hails Liverpool signing strategy

Liverpool currently lead the Premier League with 60 points after 26 games, while West Ham sit back in ninth with just 36 points.

The Hammers have also not won any of their eight matches in all competitions in 2024.

Antonio, meanwhile, also added how impressed he has been with Liverpool’s signing strategy, especially the addition of Diogo Jota from Wolves from Wolves from £45m back in 2020.

He added: “He’s an absolute joke. And the craziest thing I like about Liverpool is they buy these players and people at the time are like what are they thinking? Why are they doing that?

“When they signed Mane they were like £30 million for Mane what are you doing? And then Van Dijk. And then Jota, everyone was like what? They all turn out to be absolute class. It’s a masterclass of buying players.”

DON’T MISS: Ten of the best players Jurgen Klopp missed out on during his time at Liverpool: Bellingham, Tchouameni…