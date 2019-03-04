Liverpool refusing to bow down to Bayern in striker chase

Latest reports suggest that Liverpool are still in the hunt for an RB Leipzig forward, despite significant interest from Bayern Munich.

A report in the Liverpool Echo claims that Timo Werner will not be allowed to leave Leipzig on a free transfer in 2020 and that he is by no means certain to move to Bayern.

The Reds landed Naby Keita from Leipzig last summer, after a protracted move to try and land the midfielder, and it would appear that the German side are prepared to make it even tougher for any club trying to land Werner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been continually linked with the 22-year-old forward since last summer, although Bayern are said to have already agreed personal terms with the player.

However, Leipzig are standing firm and have offered Werner a double-your-money deal worth £5.2million-per-year to try and keep the young star.

Bayern have signed the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka on free transfers from Bundesliga rivals in recent times, but Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has stressed that Werner will not be allowed to run his contract down.

Rangnick also insists there is no agreement in place with Bayern regarding the striker and that no decision will be made on his future before the summer.

“A possible agreement is impossible for 2019 [right now], said Rangnick on Friday. “We would have to agree, and we are not.

“Nobody has approached us from Bayern. There will not be a case like Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski between us and Timo Werner.

“This option does not exist and we do not need to talk about this scenario.

“Clubs that want him will report in the summer and then we will find a fair, mutually agreed solution.

“Everything else is not an option.”

Leipzig’s stance appears to have given the Reds the advantage in the race for Werner, with Klopp searching for a new central striker given doubts over the long-term futures of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi at Anfield.

